17-year-old reportedly shot in Clark County; Deputies searching for suspect

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old girl was reportedly shot in Clark County Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m. Clark County Sheriff Deputies were called to a mobile home park in the 2100 block of South Tecumseh Road to reports of a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on scene confirmed to our News Center 7 crew that a 17-year-old girl was shot and that they are looking for a male suspect.

Additional information was not available at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.









