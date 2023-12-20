Heavy smoke reported as firefighters respond to apartment fire in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Several firefighters have responded to an apartment fire in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning.

Harrison Township firefighters and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. on initial reports of a structure fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 firefighters are at the scene.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene, according to initial scanner traffic.

We are working to learn if there are injuries and the extent of damage.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

