Ohio deputy, K-9 shot while responding to domestic dispute

LOGAN — An Ohio deputy and K-9 were both hurt after being shot while responding to a domestic call Sunday night in Hocking County.

The sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to State Route 93 on Bremen Road in Logan around 7:14 p.m., according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Hocking County Sheriff dispatchers received a call from a child asking for deputies to respond after a fight within their home, Sheriff Lanny North said.

When deputies arrived, they say a woman and child came out of the house, but another child was still inside. That’s when multiple shots were fired from the home, WBNS reports.

The deputy and K9 were struck by gunfire at least once and it took nearly two hours for the suspect to surrender, according to Chief Deputy Pennie Stack.

She told WBNS the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being grazed by a bullet but the K9 was flown to a hospital after being shot in the head. The K9′s condition is unknown currently.

Multiple cruisers also had their windows shot out, WBNS says.

Ohio BCI is investigating.

