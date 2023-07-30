At least 1 shot at Kettering gas station, officers investigating

KETTERING — Officers and medics are on the scene of a shooting in Kettering Sunday morning.

Kettering Police officers and medics were dispatched around 6:10 a.m. to the 2300 block of Smithville Road on initial reports of a shooting, according to scanner traffic.

At least one person was reportedly shot at the BP gas station at the corner of Smithville and Wilmington.

Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 it is an ongoing investigation, and no other details were available.

We are working to learn the condition of the victim and if any suspects are in custody.

NewsCenter 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

