At least 1 shot at Kettering gas station, officers investigating

KETTERING — Officers and medics are on the scene of a shooting in Kettering Sunday morning.
Kettering Police officers and medics were dispatched around 6:10 a.m. to the 2300 block of Smithville Road on initial reports of a shooting, according to scanner traffic.
At least one person was reportedly shot at the BP gas station at the corner of Smithville and Wilmington.
Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 it is an ongoing investigation, and no other details were available.
We are working to learn the condition of the victim and if any suspects are in custody.
NewsCenter 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
