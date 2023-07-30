Man killed in Clark County helicopter crash identified

CLARK COUNTY — A man killed in a helicopter crash Saturday in Clark County has been identified.

Isaac Santos, 36, of Gettysburg, PA, was flying a Bell 206L-4 helicopter near Interstate 70 in Clark County when it struck power lines. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The helicopter lost control and crashed into a field on East Possum Road.

Power lines fell onto both Eastbound and Westbound Interstate 70 and caused seven vehicles to be involved in minor crashes, OSHP said.

I-70 was closed in both directions for five hours while Ohio Edison removed the high-voltage lines from the freeway.

The incident remains under investigation by the OSHP, FAA, and NTSB.

