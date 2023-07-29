State troopers on scene of helicopter crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers are investigating a helicopter crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to reports of a helicopter crash near I-70 in Springfield, according to initial reports.

State troopers confirmed to News Center 7 they are on the scene of a helicopter crash in a field in this area.

>> TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-70 near SR-41 due to crash involving powerlines

Further information about injuries or what led up to the crash was not available at this time.

OSP is also investigating a multi-vehicle accident on I-70 westbound near mile marker 58 that involved downed power lines, dispatchers for the Springfield post confirmed.

Both sides of the highway have been shut down as of 1:30 p.m.

We are working to learn if these two crashes are related and if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

