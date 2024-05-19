Local

Traffic Advisory: Valley Street near Dayton Children’s Hospital to close this week

By WHIO Staff

Children's Hospital Street Closure

DAYTON — A section of Valley Street will close Monday for as many as five days because of construction at Dayton Children’s Hospital and Dayton police are advising that you take an alternate route to bypass the closure.

Valley Street will be closed between Rita Street and Stapleton Court, according to a traffic advisory the police department posted this week to its social media channel on X, the former Twitter:

A detour, using Stanley Avenue and Troy Street, will be posted, according to the police department.

The construction involves work on the gas line to the hospital’s behavioral health building, Dayton Children’s spokeswoman Lindsey Nicholson said.


