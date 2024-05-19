Traffic Advisory: Valley Street near Dayton Children’s Hospital to close this week

DAYTON — A section of Valley Street will close Monday for as many as five days because of construction at Dayton Children’s Hospital and Dayton police are advising that you take an alternate route to bypass the closure.

Valley Street will be closed between Rita Street and Stapleton Court, according to a traffic advisory the police department posted this week to its social media channel on X, the former Twitter:

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎: Valley Street between Rita Avenue & Stapleton Court will close for up to five days, resulting from construction at Dayton Children's Hospital. A detour using Stanley Avenue & Troy Street will be posted. pic.twitter.com/8Qdmco94c0 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 17, 2024

A detour, using Stanley Avenue and Troy Street, will be posted, according to the police department.

The construction involves work on the gas line to the hospital’s behavioral health building, Dayton Children’s spokeswoman Lindsey Nicholson said.





