At least 1 dead after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one dead after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday.

Around 4:15 a.m. Dayton police were called to the area of DeSoto Bass apartments to reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 they were called to the scene.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and the identity of the person who died.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





