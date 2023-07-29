1 taken to hospital after car crashes into retention pond in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person was taken to the hospital after their car ended up in a retention pond in Vandalia early Saturday.

In the early morning hours, Vandalia fire crews were called to Airport Access Road during severe weather to reports of a car into a ditch, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire on Social Media.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a car submerged in a retention pond.

The driver was able to get out of their car and was found on the shore when crews arrived, according to the fire department.

The driver was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash and the condition of the driver hurt.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.













