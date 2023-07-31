18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Springfield early Monday morning.

Police and medics were dispatched around 12:02 a.m. to the 900 block of Dibert Avenue on initial reports of a shooting, according to Springfield Police.

Medics transported an 18-year-old man to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested, Springfield Police told NewsCenter 7.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

