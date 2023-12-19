Ohio AG expresses condolences after crash kills Sheriff’s deputy, 1 other

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General expressed his sympathies following a deadly crash that killed a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy and another driver Monday morning.

Dave Yost said in a statement on Monday that Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, will be remembered as a hero.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified both Hamilton and Michael Gayheart, 36 of West Elkton, as victims in a deadly head-on crash on State Route 503.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

Here is the full statement from Ohio AG Yost regarding the death of Deputy Hamilton.

“Deputy Hamilton dedicated his life to serving his community. He will be rightfully remembered as (a) hero. My heart breaks for all who mourn today, and I pray for comfort for this community and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.”

News Center 7 also previously reported that Governor Mike DeWine ordered that the flags of both the United States and the state of Ohio be flown at half-staff and grounds throughout Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of the second of two funerals, the spokesperson said.

All other public buildings and ground throughout the state can fly the U.S. and Ohio flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

