Man dead, 2 hospitalized following serious crash on Cincinnati bridge

CINCINNATI — A man is dead, and two others are hospitalized following a serious crash in Cincinnati Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge just after 4 p.m. on initial reports of a crash involving two vehicles, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Honda Odyssey was traveling northbound on the bridge with a red X indicator. A black Audi S4 was going southbound on the bridge in the center with a green arrow indicator when it was struck head-on by the Honda Odyssey.

One person was in the Audi S4 while two people were in the Honda Odyssey, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported all three people to UC Medical Center.

The driver of the Audio S4 died at the hospital due to his injuries while both the driver and passenger in the Honda Odyssey are listed in stable condition.

The driver and passenger in the Honda Odyssey were not wearing seatbelts while the Audi S4 was, the spokesperson revealed.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

