Woman flown to hospital after entrapment, car fire

SHELBY COUNTY — A woman was flown to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County, according to dispatchers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Maliq Carter.

OSHP, Shelby County sheriff’s deputies, and the Covington Fire Department responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m., on State Route 48 and Miami-Shelby West.

An SUV and a tractor were involved in the crash. Both vehicles were carrying one occupant.

The SUV caught fire and the woman was trapped inside, Carter said.

Crews were able to get her out and CareFlight took her to a local hospital.

Carter said the woman is in stable condition and she did not sustain any burns from the fire.

The other driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

