Man arrested after shooting officer, female hostage in Ohio, police say

ONTARIO — A man is in custody after being accused of shooting a police officer and a woman who was held hostage in Richland County Sunday night.

>>Man hospitalized after being found shot in Harrison Township

Ontario Police officers were dispatched at 8:47 p.m. to Landings at Walker Lake on Landings Court because someone was violating a protection order, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

A 911 caller told police that the male suspect was armed.

The suspect has been identified as Jareth Vance, 32, and he reportedly confronted officers when they arrived as he held a woman hostage at gunpoint.

Officers tried to rescue her, but Vance fired shots at them. One officer was struck at least once and the woman was also shot at least once when she tried to escape, WBNS said.

>>Unattended 1-year-old shoots self in Harrison Twp. apartment complex, deputies say

Vance barricaded himself inside an apartment where he held a 16-year-old hostage and hostage negotiators were called to assist the situation.

Police told WBNS that the standoff lasted four hours until he surrendered. The 16-year-old was rescued unharmed.

Medics transported the officer to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition. The condition of the woman is not known currently, according to WBNS.

Police did not say what charges Vance could face.

©2024 Cox Media Group