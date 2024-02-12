Man hospitalized after being found shot in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man is hospitalized after deputies found him shot in Harrison Township late Sunday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11:25 p.m. to the Speedway on 5000 N. Main Street on initial reports of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his body.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with unknown injuries, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357.

