Sheriff’s deputies investigating reported shooting near Harrison Township Speedway

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Harrison Township, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Just before 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a Speedway on 5000 N Main Street for reports of a shooting.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this shooting, the supervisor said.

