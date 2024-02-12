Unattended 1-year-old shoots self in Harrison Twp. apartment complex, deputies say

HARRISON TWP. — An unattended one-year-old child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound after getting access to a firearm inside an apartment complex Sunday morning.

>>Sheriff’s deputies investigating reported shooting near Harrison Township Speedway

Medics were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Republic Drive in the Creekside Apartment Complex on initial reports of an injured one-year-old child, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They transported the child to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the hospital at 4:56 p.m. to investigate the injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the child was left unattended while adults slept. During that time, the child gained access to a firearm and sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

©2024 Cox Media Group