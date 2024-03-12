Governor DeWine endorses Matt Dolan in Ohio Senate race

OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine has announced who he will support for the U.S. Senate in the upcoming Republican primary.

He and First Lady Fran DeWine both announced that they have endorsed and will support State Senator Matt Dolan for the U.S. Senate, in a statement released by the Dolan campaign on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Dolan’s opponent, Bernie Moreno.

News Center 7 previously reported that Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Dayton this weekend in support of Moreno.

Both Governor DeWine and Ohio’s First Lady said that they believe that Dolan is the “strongest candidate to beat Sherrod Brown this fall.”

“Matt’s service, experience, and integrity will make him the most effective voice for Ohio’s interests on the national stage,” they said in a statement. “He cares deeply about the future of our state and nation.”

Dolan has also been endorsed by former Ohio Senator Rob Portman.

Dolan said Monday that he is “honored to have the support of the Governor and First Lady.”

“For more than four decades, they have personified servant leadership on behalf of Ohio and showed what it takes to win tough races,” he said. “As Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, I look forward to working with Governor DeWine and Republican leaders across the state to deliver results for Ohio and build a stronger, safer nation.”

Dolan is running against Bernie Moreno and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the upcoming GOP primary for Senate this month. The winner will go up against Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.

Early voting is now underway in Ohio.

The Ohio Primary Election will be on March 19.

