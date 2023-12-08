‘Broke my heart;’ Sister mourns loss of 13-year-old brother, urges people to put down the guns

COLUMBUS — 13-year-old Tauron Durham died after a shooting in Columbus last Friday, our media partners WBNS reported.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It’s out of control;’ Police investigating after 3 killed in weekend shootings in Columbus

His older sister Tylaesha remembers Tauron as very caring, as he played an important role in his family taking care of his nieces, nephews, and cousins.

“He was a dancer that’s where he got the name Bop from,” Tylaesha says.

On Dec. 1, Columbus police say he was found shot, along with two other people including one other juvenile, in the 700 block of Stelzer Road, WBNS reported.

Tauron and the other juvenile were taken to a nearby hospital. His family members rushed to be with him, Tylaesha says.

Medics pronounced the third victim dead on scene, WBNS reported.

Tylaesha had hope that her brother would push through and survive.

“I got to go ahead and get home because I had work the next morning and not even 30 minutes later I got that call that he passed,” Tylaesha says.

Tauron died just before 1 a.m., and police say it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

>> Coroner identifies Dayton man killed in head-on crash Tuesday

No suspect information has been released.

“That call really broke my heart, I’ve never lost a sibling,” she says.

Tylaesha urges people to stop the senseless violence, because now instead of getting ready for the holidays, the Durham family is preparing for a funeral, WBNS reported.

“It’s not a good choice that you want to make to turn to gun violence when you have an altercation with someone or whatever the case is,” Tylaesha says.

©2023 Cox Media Group