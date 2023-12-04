‘It’s out of control;’ Police investigating after 3 killed in weekend shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Police are looking for the people involved in multiple shootings that killed three people over the weekend in Columbus.

The first shooting was at the 700 block of Stelzer Road Friday night just before midnight. One person died at the scene and medics took two teens to the hospital, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

One of them, a 13-year-old, died at the hospital.

Officers found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the second shooting at the 2000 block of Cornell Street just after midnight on Saturday.

Medics transported him to the hospital where he later died. Officers believe he was having a conversation with the suspect at the time of the shooting, WBNS reports.

Brenda Johnson told WBNS that she is working with young people in the community to help put a stop to the continued violence.

“It’s out of control and we need to do something with our youth,” she said. “We need to stop letting them go out there and act like adults and hang out by themselves in groups because it’s not safe on our streets anymore.”

The shootings remain under investigation.

