3 dead after two different shootings in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS — Three people died after two different shootings in Columbus over the weekend.

Our News Partners at WBNS reported that three people, including two teens were found with gunshot wounds at the first shooting.

One person died on scene and both teens were taken to the hospital. 13-year-old Tauron Durham later died at the hospital.

At the second shooting, officers found 46-year-old Malik Islam who had been shot. He also died at the hospital. Both shootings are under investigation.

