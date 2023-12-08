Coroner identifies Dayton man killed in head-on crash Tuesday

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the man killed in a car crash Tuesday.

35-year-old Blake Caden, of Dayton, died at Miami Valley Hospital after the crash, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police and medics were called to the intersection of East Helena and North Main streets around 7:20 p.m., on reports of a crash with injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in this crash.

Caden was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla northwest on North Main Street in the first lane from the curb at an unknown rate of speed, according to the state’s crash report.

As he was approaching the intersection, he switched to the second lane from the curb, and then the third lane, which was the designated left turn lane for northbound traffic, the report said.

A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southeastbound on North Main Street and was in the designated left turn lane.

Caden did not turn, instead entered the designated turn left lane for southbound traffic and crashed into the Silverado head-on.

The Silverado was carrying three passengers and one was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the report said. That passenger is currently in stable condition.

