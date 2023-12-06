DAYTON — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the intersection of East Helena and North Main streets for reports of a crash with injuries, according to initial reports.

The crash was between two cars.

>> 1 injured after crash involving Dayton ambulance

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital where one was pronounced dead and another was listed in stable condition, according to a Sgt. Randy Beane with Dayton Police Department.

Police said the roadway is expected to be closed until their investigation is complete.

>> PHOTOS: 1 dead, another injured after crash in Dayton

Further information was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 East Helena and North Main streets crash (Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group