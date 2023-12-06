1 injured after crash involving Dayton ambulance

DAYTON — One person was injured after a crash involving a Dayton ambulance Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:50 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to East First and North Main streets for reports of a crash, according to initial reports.

Dayton officers on the scene confirmed that the crash was been a sedan and a Dayton Fire Department ambulance.

One person from the ambulance was injured in the crash, police said.

It is not clear if the person injured was someone the medics were transporting or a crew member.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new details become available.





