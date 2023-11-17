Area police were having fun mocking the community they serve; now the recordings are out

ELMWOOD PLACE, Hamilton County — A Cincinnati area police department has opened an internal investigation after our media partners, WCPO-TV heard two officers speaking poorly about the community on a public radio channel.

>> Body of woman found in local creek 55 years ago identified

On multiple occasions, officers with the Elmwood Place Police Department could be heard making crude jokes, admitting they enjoy messing with people and talking down to the community they serve, WCPO reported.

In an email, Elmwood Place Police Chief Randall Newsom said the investigation is directly connected to the recorded comments made by officers over the police radio city-wide channel.

“As part of our commitment to ensuring transparency and integrity in all our operations, we take such matters seriously and are conducting a thorough review of the situation,” wrote Newsom.

The internal investigation “is being conducted with the utmost diligence and will be completed as swiftly as possible,” he said.

No additional comments were made as the investigation is ongoing.

>> ‘I thank God he made it out alive;’ First responder’s father involved in I-70 deadly crash

WCPO originally reported on the comments made by officers on Nov. 15.

After a traffic stop, one officer said, “I hope she has a (expletive) horrendous day today.”

“Yeah, the most awful day ever,” another officer added.

WCPO’s newsroom began digging after they heard the conversation on police radio scanners. They found that there have been multiple conversations just like this.

Officers could be heard coming up with nicknames for Elmwood residents.

“Elm hooligans?” one officer said.

The other officer agreed and said it described how Elmwood residents act.

“Either Elm-hooligans or Elm-hood rats,” the first officer continued.

Officer 1: He just got on scene, he’s about to do it. Also, we’re gonna have to think of like a nickname to call like Elmwood, like citizens of Elmwood. Like the Elm-ridians or something crazy. Officer 2: Elm-hooligans. Officer 1: I like that, that has a flow. It definitely describes how they act too. Officer 2: Either Elm hooligans or Elm-hood rats. — Read the full transcript of the conversation

Elmwood Place residents were disappointed to hear their police force was talking about them this way, WCPO reported.

>> 4 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Ohio mobile home park

“The officers are supposed to make us feel safe, and initially when they say that it makes us feel like we’re not safe here. And we’re getting treated like Elmwood hooligans,” Elmwood Place resident Desiree Francis said.

One of the officers openly admitted to messing with the residents, WCPO reported.

“I love (expletive) with people for having their brights on. It makes my day,” the officer said.

Officer 2: I don’t know who’s having a kid with that thing, but (expletive) I do not want to be that dude. Officer 1: Looking at her record, she probably whooped his (expletive) on the daily. Officer 2: Oh, I’m sure. Some guys like that though. Officer 1: She said ‘Don’t threaten me with a good time.’ — Read the partial transcript of the conversation

WCPO went to the Elmwood Place Police Department to figure out who these officers were.

Reporters played the conversations to Lieutenant TJ Johnson, hoping he could provide answers.

>> 1 hospitalized after shooting; deputies investigating

“I mean it sounds familiar. The reason I don’t wanna give a name, I don’t know exactly if that’s the officer I’m thinking. I work day shift, that sounds like night shift. Let me give the chief a call real quick,” Johnson said.

Newsom identified the two officers making these comments as Marc Christensen and Cameran Wood.

“They’re not pleasant. I will deal with it. The talking of two officers does not describe the culture that police department is,” Newsom said.

It is unclear if these officers have been placed on any kind of leave.

Elmwood Place Mayor Ronald Spears said there will be a full investigation with complete transparency. Disciplinary action will be taken if it is warranted.

©2023 Cox Media Group