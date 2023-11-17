‘I thank God he made it out alive;’ First responder’s father involved in I-70 deadly crash

LICKING COUNTY — One of the first responders who arrived at the deadly bus crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County found out his father was involved in the crash.

Robert Wolverton was behind the wheel in a maroon SUV and got pinned inside, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Medics were able to get him out and transport him to the hospital.

Jeremy Wolverton was beginning his day as a Licking County Sheriff’s Deputy when he responded to the crash.

“Beginning of my shift and I was leaving the station and we heard about this massive crash,” he said.

Jeremy received a call from his mother that his father, Robert, was involved in a crash and taken to the hospital, WBNS said.

“I wasn’t putting two and two together,” he said. “I didn’t think he had anything to do with what was on the scene.”

He eventually found his father was involved in the crash and was rescued by one of his colleagues.

“Patrolman Shawn Grimm was actually the one who actually rescued my dad who was pinned in the car,” said Jeremy. “I know Shawn and I sent out a personal thanks to him for that.”

News Center 7 previously reported that six people died in this crash, including three high school students and three adults.

Robert survived.

“He took the full brunt of that, and I thank God that he made it out alive,” said Jeremy.

His father was taken off a ventilator on Thursday and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to WBNS.

The family hopes to have him home for Thanksgiving.

