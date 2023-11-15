‘We’re in shock;’ Ohio community coming together after 3 students, 3 others killed in bus crash

LICKING COUNTY — An Ohio community is coming together to remember the six people killed in a fiery crash involving a bus on Interstate 70 in Licking County Tuesday morning.

Three high school students and three adults died in the crash involving a charter bus full of students.

A semi and three other vehicles were also involved in the wreck.

News Center 7 reported Tuesday that the charter bus was from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools and was occupied by 54 students and chaperones.

The bus was heading to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus.

It was canceled after organizers learned of the crash.

Both sides of Interstate 70 are back open at State Route 310 in West Licking County after being closed for several hours.

Hundreds of people filled the stands at the Tuscarawas Valley School District football stadium in Tuscarawas County Tuesday night.

Dr. Derek Varansky, Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools Superintendent, called this, “a dark day,” for the district and the worst day of his life.

“We are saddened to share that we lost three students in the accident, students who were bright lights full of life, and who lost their lives way too young,” he said. “In addition, a car following the bus, which contained one of our teachers and two parent chaperones were involved in the accident and tragically, all three lost their lives. There are no words for the sheer magnitude of loss and grief felt by all of us.”

School leaders encouraged the community to remain strong and united.

“You feel crushed,” said Mark Murphy, Director of Operations at Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools. “It’s like, everything has been, you’ve been just gut punched and everything has changed. I know our hearts and our minds are reeling. We’re in shock.”

Hershovitz reports that there will be almost 20 counselors at every school in the district today to help students process their grief.

“Though difficult, school will be in session,” he wrote on social media. “We do not want children home alone, yet we respect students and parents who wish for their child to remain at home. Counselors and support staff from many community organizations and neighboring districts will be on site (today) to support students and staff as we grieve this loss.”

The National Transportation School Board arrived in the area Tuesday night to begin investigating the crash.

News Center 7 reports they will be in Licking County for about a week to do their work and plan to have a preliminary report in about 10 days. But it may be more than a year before a final report is released.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (614) 466-2660.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

