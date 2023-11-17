1 hospitalized after shooting, active investigation underway in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP. — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are conducting an active investigation after a person was shot in Harrison Township Friday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were reported in the area of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road just after 8 a.m.

One victim was shot and transported to the hospital, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

Photos from the scene show deputies have taped off the intersection and it remains an active scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

