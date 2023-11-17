4 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Ohio mobile home park

MENTOR, Ohio — Four people are dead and one is injured after a shooting at a mobile home park in northeastern Ohio, according to Cleveland stations, WOIO-TV and Fox 8 WJW-TV.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening at the Mentor Green Mobile Home Park on 7166 Mentor Avenue.

Area police were called for the shooting around 4:30 p.m., WOIO reported.

A SWAT team tried to make contact with the suspect who had reportedly barricaded himself inside a home there, both stations reported.

After an hourslong standoff, the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, both stations reported.

The person injured is in stable condition and was transported to a hospital.

Residents were displaced and relocated to the Mentor Senior Center as the entire site was turned into a crime scene, Fox 8 reported.

One witness told Fox 8 they heard one shot, then multiple consecutively.

“It’s crazy what people can do. You never know when something will happen,” resident Scott Scufka told Fox 8.

The City of Mentor will hold a press conference on Friday to further explain what occurred and who the victims are.

