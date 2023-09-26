Alcoholic drink trends ranked by state, where Ohio lands

OHIO — The most popular alcoholic drinks have been ranked by states with studies done by the Q2 2023 Restaurant Trends Report, according to Toast News.

The report said Ohioans drink 160% more hard seltzer drinks per restaurant location than other states.

“Ohio is the hard seltzer capital of the United States,” the report said.

Massachusetts and Illinois follow behind Ohio in the hard seltzer category.

Trends show hard seltzer is most popular during the summer months, but in Ohio, these drinks show no sign of slowing down.

Ohio restaurants should consider stocking up and putting it on their menus.

The second most popular alcoholic drink in Ohio is whiskey.

As for the entire country, beer remains popular. To see where other states rank, visit Toast News.

