Tipp City School Board meeting canceled after board members don’t show up

TIPP CITY, Miami County — The Tipp City School Board was supposed to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.

But the meeting didn’t happen because two board members didn’t show up. The members who didn’t show are Anne Zakkour and Theresa Dunaway.

The meeting has been canceled and it is unknown when the next meeting will happen.

It has been three weeks since board member Zakkour did a Nazi salute during a meeting.

Zakkour said she directed the gesture at the board president, who resigned that same night.

He resigned because he no longer lived in the district.

