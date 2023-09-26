One person is dead after Monday shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has died after a shooting on Monday, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Dayton police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West First Street before 1 p.m. for a shooting, Bauer said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male who was the victim.

Crews transported him to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

Initial indications show that the victim and suspect know each other.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident should contact (937) 333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

