Prosecutors approve charges for DPS employee seen on video hitting nonverbal student

DAYTON — Charges have been approved for a former Dayton Public Schools employee who was caught on video hitting a nonverbal student and causing him to fall to the ground.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has approved one count of assault and two counts of endangering children in the case against Darrick Sorrells, 56, of Dayton.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘He should have left in handcuffs;’ Family of child hit by DPS employee questions investigation

The charges stem from the Aug. 21 surveillance video which caught Sorrells, who was an employee at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center at the time, taking care of a 4-year-old special-needs child, previously identified by his parents as Braylen Tootle.

Sorrells was pulling the child in a wagon when Tootle got out of the wagon and took off running. As News Center 7 previously reported, the video showed Sorrells chasing after Tootle. When he caught up to him, Sorrells was seen hitting the child on the head and knocking him down.

Video showed Sorrells picking Tootle up by the ankles and carried him upside down back down the hallway.

Another employee at the school saw the incident and took the child from Sorrells, according to the prosecutor’s office.

>> RELATED: District to meet with families at school where nonverbal child was hit by employee

“The video of this incident is disturbing and difficult to watch. It has generated a lot of outrage, both locally and nationally. Parents expect and deserve better from caretakers and should have confidence their children are safe from abuse when at school,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said.

Sorrells “resigned in lieu of termination,” according to Dr. David Lawrence, Interim Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

