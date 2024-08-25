Police department announces retirement of award-winning police K9

KETTERING — A local police department has announced that one of their K9 officers is retiring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering Police Department (KPD) K9 Ox’s last working day is Saturday, but will officially retire on Sept. 2, according to a social media post from the department.

He was selected as KPD’s 15th police K9 from Shallow Creek Kennels in February 2019.

K9 Ox is assigned to Ptl. Matt Stull at the time of his retirement.

He is a dual-purpose police K9, specializing in narcotics detection and patrol, and has been a member of the Kettering Regional SWAT Team for his entire career.

K9 Ox has received numerous certifications, awards, and honors.

“Although his career is being cut short with the passing of the recent Marijuana law, his impact has been tremendous,” the post said.

K9 Ox’s skills were used over 300 times, resulting in more than 100 charges and locating 10 handguns.

“Many of these charges were for felony drug violations and violent felonies, some of which may never have been apprehended without the utilization of K9 Ox,” the post said.

K9 Ox will live with the Stull family for the rest of his life.

“On behalf of the Kettering Police Department, we thank K9 Ox for his service and wish him a long and healthy retirement with all the belly rubs he desires!” the post said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



