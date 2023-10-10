Inflation to impact sales of Halloween candy this year

A new survey suggests that trick-or-treaters may get less candy this Halloween.

A survey of over 1000 adults, conducted by researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions found that 40% said that inflation will impact their plans to buy candy this year, CNN reported.

Among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less candy.

Nearly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less.

Inflation isn’t the only thing affecting prices for consumers.

Producers say a shortage of sugar will cut into production and drive up the cost of candy.

