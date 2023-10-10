Teen girl beaten with sticks, robbed of her iPad at Ohio park

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A teenage boy is accused of attacking and robbing a 15-year-old girl at an Ohio park last Friday.

The victim was beaten with a stick and fists and her head was held underwater, Cleveland 19 News reported. Before fleeing, the boy also stole the teenager’s iPad, police said. The incident took place in the wooded area of Stadium Park in Stark County.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing the victim walk down the street with two black eyes and bleeding from her injuries, the station reported.

The victim, who was described to be “critically hypothermic,” was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. It was also reported that her eyes were swollen shut.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and strangulation.





