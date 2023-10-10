Local

2 men win $2 million off scratch-off in Miami County

By WHIO Staff

2 men win $2 million on scratch-off in Piqua

PIQUA — A winning scratch-off worth $2 million dollars was cashed in at a Miami County gas station

Charles Dye and Jeffery Anderson bought the winning Deluxe scratch-off at OHAM, LLC, which is a Marathon gas station and convenience store on W. High Street in Piqua, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The prize for the winning ticket was $80,000 a year for 25 years, which totals $2 million.

The Deluxe ticket itself cost $20.

