Historic Catholic school set to close in Dayton

DAYTON — A local 108-year-old Catholic School is closing at the end of the school year.

>>1 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside

St. Anthony’s of Padua School in Dayton is closing due to concerns about the structural integrity of the boiler room.

Over the past several years, the ceiling structure of the underground boiler room that connects the school and the church has deteriorated to the point that it has become structurally unsound, according to a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The priest, parish council, and parish finance committee, in consultation with the Catholic Schools Office of the Archdiocese, recommended the school to close after the completion of the 2023-2024 school year.

The recommendation for the closure was submitted to and accepted by Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese said that the weight from the parking lot above the boiler room has taken a toll and steps have been taken to temporarily shore up the space.

>>School district releases statement following Monday night’s emergency Milton-Union board meeting

Despite these measures, structural integrity remains a major concern.

A professional engineering firm was hired to conduct a Facility Conditions Assessment which included inspection of the entire working of the mechanical system and associated costs of repair.

The estimated cost of all of the repairs needed would be close to $13 million.

“Such decisions are both unwanted and heartbreaking. Unless we can offer excellent education in a building that safely meets the needs of students and staff, we are not fulfilling our responsibility as a parish community,” Fr. Satish Joseph, Priest of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, which is part of the Northeast 7 Family of Parishes said.

The other three Catholic schools within the NE 7 Family of Parishes and surrounding Catholic schools are being asked to give priority acceptance to St. Anthony students for the 2024-2025 school year.

There has been a large opposition to the closing of the school, including a Facebook group titled Save St. Anthony that has 472 members expressing support for the school.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about the closing.









©2023 Cox Media Group