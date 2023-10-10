Local school district releases statement following board meeting Monday night

MILTON UNION — A local school district released a statement Monday night after holding an emergency school board meeting.

News Center 7 reported Monday night that Milton-Union Exempted Village School District held an emergency meeting and went into a two-hour executive session.

The school district released an online statement Monday following its meeting.

“The Milton-Union Exempted Village School District is committed to the safety and best interests of every one of its students. We take that responsibility seriously, as we always have. All students should feel safe in our buildings every day, and we work hard to make sure that happens. Be assured that we are working with the authorities to ensure that every child feels safe coming to school and being in school.”

News Center 7 reported the meeting came after West Milton families gathered Monday morning to protest the district superintendent and school board.

The protest follows a lawsuit filed by the parents of a West Milton boy against the district. They claim no one investigated the sexual assault of their child after they complained.

Jerry North, 59, a former custodian at Milton-Union has been accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.

Since it was in executive session, board members could not share what they discussed.

It meant parents could not ask the board members questions.

The board has a “special meeting” scheduled for Wednesday, where it is also expected to go into executive session.

It is unknown the topic of this meeting.

