Flood Advisory for part of region; chance of showers, storms late tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Advisory has been issued for Randolph County in Indiana until 10 p.m.

Part of the region could see showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Scattered showers and storms could move into the area between sunset through the overnight hours, according to Dunn.

Pockets of over one inch of rain are possible.

Dunn said that embedded downpours will be slow-moving, but not everyone will get rain.

We could see downpours impacting the morning commute.

