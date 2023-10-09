Emergency meetings called by Milton-Union school board amid Monday morning protest

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union school board is having an emergency meeting Monday night, amid a protest earlier in the day.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis is attending the meeting and is working to learn what it is all about.

The meeting will jump directly into an executive session after the pledge of allegiance.

During the executive session, the board will meet to “consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, compensation and Investigation of charges or complaints against a person of an employee or official,” according to the agenda posted online.

The agenda notes that “action may follow” after the executive session.

West Milton families gathered Monday morning to protest the district superintendent and school board.

This follows a lawsuit filed by the parents of a West Milton boy against the district claiming no one investigated the sexual assault of their child after they complained.

Jerry North, 59, a former custodian at Milton-Union has been accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.

