6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe weather in Tennessee

TENNESSEE — Six people are dead and nearly two dozen are injured after severe storms tore through central Tennessee Saturday, according to the AP.

Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado touched down north of Nashville, near the Kentucky state line in Montgomery County, the AP reported.

In a social media post, Nashville Emergency Operation Center said three people were killed by storms in a neighborhood just north of downtown.

23 people were hospitalized with injuries across multiple Montgomery County hospitals.

“This is devastating news, and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones. The city stands ready to help them in their time of grief,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a statement.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the tornado touched down around 2 p.m., and a shelter was set up at a local high school, the AP reported.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee and said to survey an area in Kentucky where an apparent tornado hit.

More than 80,000 people are without power in Tennessee Saturday night, the AP reported.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 will make updates when more information becomes available.

