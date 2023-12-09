Family of late son recognized during UD basketball game for organ donations

DAYTON — A local family was recognized during the University of Dayton’s men’s basketball game Saturday for their late son’s organ donations, according to a spokesperson from Life Connection.

Evan Whitt was 16 years old when he passed away after a car crash, News Center 7 previously reported.

The car crash happened on Sept. 20, 2019, on U.S. 36 in St. Paris, Champaign County. Evan passed away three days later Sept. 23.

His family remembers him as kind, extremely funny, and a stubborn young man. He enjoyed classic cars, music, working alongside children with special needs, and being a loyal friend, the spokesperson said.

Evan got his driver’s license just two weeks before the crash, News Center 7 previously reported.

He was registered as a donor and was able to save three lives through organ donation, the spokesperson said.

Through tissue and cornea donation, Evan was able to enhance many other lives after his passing, the spokesperson said.

