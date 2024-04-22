‘You’re going to die today;’ Man accused in I-675 road rage shooting says he acted in self-defense

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A man formally charged in a Greene County road rage shooting is now claiming he acted in self-defense.

On February 9, Sugarcreek Township Police say Deaglen James Pyle, 21, shot at a woman in a confrontation on I-675 at Wilmington Pike.

The woman was not hit, but there was a bullet hole in her car door and part of a bullet inside, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“He pulled out a gun and shot my car twice. He said, ‘You’re gonna die today,’ and pulled out a gun and shot my car twice,” the victim told police.

