‘Your voice matters;’ Mayor invites community to attend meeting to curb violence

DAYTON — A community meeting will happen today to discuss how to cut down on violence in Dayton.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been working on a violence interruption program since the outbreaks of violence last summer.

He asked people on social media to attend the meeting.

“Join us for an important conversation on making our communities safer,” he said in a Facebook post. “Your voice matters as we work together to create lasting solutions. Let’s build a safer Dayton—together!”

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Rec. Center. It is at the 1600 block of Princeton Drive in Dayton.

