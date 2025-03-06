Firefighters working to extinguish house engulfed in flames in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Jefferson Township early Thursday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The fire was reported along Maeder Avenue just before midnight.
Video from the scene shows one house fully engulfed in flames.
The supervisor said Jefferson Township and a few Dayton fire crews are fighting the flames.
There is no information on possible injuries at this time.
