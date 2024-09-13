‘Your pets are safe;’ Mayor upset unverified claims have cast negative light on Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s mayor is speaking out after city hall was closed for the second day in a row due to bomb threats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with Springfield’s mayor about the rise in Haitian immigrants and the bomb threats. He’ll have more from their conversation tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mayor Rob Rue is upset with national leaders who have put the city in a negative national light by repeating unverified claims of immigrants killing and eating animals.

Rue has been dealing with the crisis created by the Haitian immigration surge for years as a city commissioner and now as mayor. He’s listened to a lot of frustration from residents and some increasingly dangerous rhetoric, but he didn’t expect what he says are false claims to be repeated on a national level.

“What we need is help, not hate,” Rue said on Friday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



