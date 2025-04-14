Young’s Dairy Farm switches to plastic eggs to support local food banks during egg shortage

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is supporting local food banks this Easter.

Young’s will be using plastic eggs instead of hard-boiled eggs for its 42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt in response to egg shortages and rising prices.

Each plastic egg will contain a ticket for a free ride on Cowtherine’s Carousel that is redeemable anytime the farm is open.

Instead of purchasing 10,000 real eggs to the hunt, Yong’s will donate $1,500 to both The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton, and Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield.

“This creative shift not only keeps the holiday spirit alive but also ensures that families facing food insecurity receive much-needed support,” a spokesperson for The Foodbank Inc. said in a release.

The funds raised will directly support food assistance programs across the Miami Valley.

“This generous campaign comes at a crucial time for our community,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, Inc., said. “As food prices fluctuate and the need for assistance remains high, these contributions will allow us to continue serving families who rely on us. We are grateful to Young’s Jersey Dairy and everyone participating in this effort to fight hunger.”

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s 42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Sunday, April 20, at 2 p.m. and is free to attend. Learn more here.

