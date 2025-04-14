Ohio college student imprisoned in Denmark after Uber fare dispute

DENMARK — A student at an Ohio college has been detained for weeks in Denmark after his parents said he had a ride with an Uber driver went wrong.

Owen Ray, 20, and a friend were visiting friends for spring break in Denmark, CBS News reported.

Ray is a student at Miami University.

Their parents said they got an Uber, realized they had put in the wrong address, and asked to get out.

What happened next is why they have been in prison for nearly two weeks, they said.

“Approximately five minutes later, the Uber driver circled back around and found them walking and started yelling at them,” Sara Buchen-Ray, Owen’s mother, told CBS.

Buchen-Ray said this is according to a video played in a Danish court hearing.

The Uber driver accused Ray and his friend of not paying for the ride, but receipts show they did.

“The Uber driver first says, ‘I’m going to call the police,’ and you can hear them saying, ‘We’ve done nothing wrong. Call the police,‘” his mother said.

“While they were waiting at the gates to board their planes to go home, they were arrested by the Danish police,” said Buchen-Ray’s attorney in Chicago, Jordan Finfer.

Finfer said Ray was arrested at the airport. He has not been charged or convicted, but Finfer said he was detained due to “flight risk.”

“Owen is still detained, is likely to be detained through the end of the month. He’s never been charged,” Finfer said.

Now, they are waiting for a trial that should take place this month, but it’s the years to come she is the most worried about for Ray.

That trial should take place this month. However, there is a five-day court holiday for Easter, which could push it back.

