Investigation reveals additional details of Ohio fire that killed parents, baby

LANCASTER, Ohio — Additional details about a fire that killed a father, mother, and their baby earlier this month have been released.

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Crews were called to a duplex in the 600 block of East 5th Ave in Lancaster for a report of a fire around 1 a.m. on April 1, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Three people died as a result of the fire: 27-year-old Mason Marshall, 26-year-old Christen Woodman, and their 9-month-old boy. Two people were rescued, including the couple’s 5-year-old daughter.

Lancaster Fire Chief Slade Schultz told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that after an exhaustive investigation, the cause of the fire has been ruled as undetermined, but the available evidence supports that it was accidental.

The investigation found that the fire originated on the ground floor of an outdoor area below the building’s landing.

Investigators believe the fire started one hour before the first 911 call was placed, WBNS-10 TV reported.

When crews first arrived, they found the residence engulfed in flames. The building was considered a total loss.

Schultz told WBNS-10 TV that winds and heavy gusts, combined with combustible materials and two nearby vehicles, caused the fire to grow and spread rapidly.

Schultz added that the location of the fire effectively blocked the exit points for both units in the duplex, trapping the residents inside.

A police report previously stated that Marshall and Woodman’s 5-year-old daughter escaped the fire after her father held her out the third-story window, WBNS-10 TV reported.

A narrative from a Lancaster officer included in the police report states that after the girl was lowered down from the window, the officer told Marshall to go back inside and get the baby. Marshall did not return.

A resident who lived on the first floor of the duplex was able to escape through a window with the help of first responders, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Due to the extreme destruction, investigators could not determine the exact ignition source, and the specific chain of events cannot be effectively determined.

LFD extends its condolences to the friends and families of the victims. In light of the tragedy, the agency urges residents to test their smoke alarms, practice and create an escape plan that includes two ways out of every room, and to keep exits and stairwells clear of debris and combustible materials.

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